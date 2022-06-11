‘How can I feel safe?’: Protesters advocate gun control at state Capitol rally

Hundreds gathered outside of the Oklahoma state Capitol on Saturday to protest for gun control and legislation in the wake of recent mass shootings throughout the United States, including one in Tulsa on June 1.
This protest was one of many taking place across the country in over 450 cities. The head organizer, March For Our Lives, planned the nationwide event after 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.
Rodney Cox, principal intern at John Marshall High School, and Amaya Harris, a student at Putnam City West High School, worked alongside other local organizations to organize the rally.
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants (D-Norman) attended the rally, as well as other candidates for Oklahoma’s senate, congressional and gubernatorial races.
I’m at the OKC March for Our Lives with @karolineleo_ for @OUDaily, follow along here for updates! pic.twitter.com/P4HRbPbYO6— Peggy (@pegdodd) June 11, 2022
Several students, along with adult activists, led speeches at the protest, calling on Oklahoma elected officials to pass reformed gun legislation in the state and nationally.
“Day to day, I wonder if life truly has value or meaning. Does my life truly have a purpose? If I go to school to feel safe to get away from my troubled neighborhood, does it truly protect me?” a 17-year-old John Marshall senior said. “If the authorities are supposed to protect me and properly use their armor but they choose not to, how can I feel safe?”
On June 2, the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus held a press conference introducing the Stand Against Violence and Extremism Act, or SAVE Act, which aims to repeal several pieces of prior gun legislation, extend purchase waiting periods, implement red flag laws and raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21.
This press conference was called just one day following the St. Francis Hospital shooting in Tulsa, though it had already entered planning stages prior to the shooting.
Oklahoma City Ward 7 Councilmember Nikki Nice put an emphasis on listening to the students in the crowd, saying they are the ones who will bring the change that the communities, city and state needs. Nice said it was time for the adults in the room to listen and take action.
Kevin Wilson, a 21-year-old college student, encouraged people to register to vote and vote for candidates who support gun reform. He said people need to focus on protecting their kids.
“We’re living in a time where it’s easier to access guns than it is for women to access body autonomy,” Wilson said. “We have hospitals, grocery stores, churches, schools and many others being attacked. We lose the feeling of ourselves, our kids and our friends. We should be taking gunshot victims to the hospital. We should never find them there.”
Jabee Williams, rapper and owner of Eastside Pizza House in Oklahoma City, said he thought it would’ve been easier to save the lives children. Williams is a part of a group calling for a “summer of peace” in the state.
Antoinette Jones, the sister of Julius Jones, spoke at the rally alongside activist Adriana Laws, advocating for civic engagement and encouraging leaders and elected officials to listen to students raising their voices about gun violence.
“Our nation has a rich history of civil rights leaders and movements,” said Laws. “If you've ever wondered what you would do during the 50s and the 60s during the civil rights movement, you're doing it today.”
Joshua Harris-Till, democratic candidate for Oklahoma Congressional District 5, and senate candidate Kendra Horn were present the rally, praising the students who organized and attended the rally.
The family of Shed Euwins, who was shot on the corner of Lindsey Street and Elm Avenue on April 9, attended the rally. His ex-wife Nicole Zegrati and his daughter Aniyah Euwins wore shirts with the phrase “Justice for Shed” and carried signs during the event.
“I feel like that it's scary to be out here in the world where we know that you can get shot at anytime or anywhere. It doesn't matter where you are,” Euwins said. “We need to stand up. We need to protect our children from any gun violence.”
The rally concluded with Laws and Harris-Till leading a march around the Capitol grounds with various chants including “I believe that we will win” and “no hate, no NRA, no violent U.S.A.”
Harris-Till leads the crowd in a chant of “I know we will win” pic.twitter.com/fFwAPjAa2f— Peggy (@pegdodd) June 11, 2022
