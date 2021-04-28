Hailstorm hits Norman, damage reported across town

A severe lightning storm hit Norman at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night, causing hail damage and flooding across town with some power outages.
Up to 80 mph winds and baseball-sized hail threatened the area as the storm moved through, according to the National Weather Service. Oklahoma Gas & Electric's System Watch reported 16 outages with 2,341 customers affected in the Norman area at 10:50 p.m.
The National Weather Service Norman's website states that strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible overnight, although additional storms are expected further southeast. Flood risk through early Thursday within Cleveland County remains marginal.
OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione posted some of the hailstorm to Instagram Wednesday evening, with other members of the Norman community posting photos and videos of the storm's damage on Twitter.
Lots of hail at 12th ave NE and Rock Creek in Norman. At least 2.5” hail, but a lot of it had melted before I could get out there @NWSNorman #okwx pic.twitter.com/NGkr0tj9tl— Melissa Lamkin (@WxWagner) April 29, 2021
