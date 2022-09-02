 Skip to main content
Gov. Kevin Stitt, OU President Joseph Harroz celebrate new Boyd Street Ventures headquarters

OU flag (copy)

An OU flag in front of the Bizzell Memorial Library.

 Trey Young/OU Daily

Gov. Kevin Stitt and OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. celebrated the new headquarters of a venture capital firm founded by an OU alumnus during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. 

The firm, Boyd Street Ventures, was founded by ex-marine and OU alumnus James Spann and navy veteran Jeff Moore. At the event, Spann said he was happy to return to Norman to help “bring OU innovations to the world.” 

Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said BSV is focused on job creation, opportunities for students and research being done at OU. 

“You see the mayor here and city leaders here and the private sector involved, and now we see that we are an investable university,” Harroz said. 

Stitt said the capital would bring the entrepreneurs and ideas coming out of the university to market.

Harroz said Boyd Street Ventures is a “watershed moment” for the university.

“You see private capital coming in because we as a community, we as a university, we as a state are getting this right,” Harroz said. 

