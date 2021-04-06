Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Rick Nagel to OU Board of Regents pending Senate approval

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Acorn Growth Companies CEO and Managing Partner Rick Nagel to the OU Board of Regents on Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Governor’s office, if approved by the Oklahoma Senate, Nagel will serve a seven-year term expiring March 2028, replacing chair Gary Pierson.
Pierson was originally appointed in April 2019 to finish former regent Bill Burgess' term after he died in February 2019. In an October 2019 lunch meeting including the seven regents, Anil Gollahalli, OU legal counsel; Drew Neville, contracted attorney; and Chris Purcell, board secretary, the OU Board of Regents selected Pierson to serve as chair effective March 2020.
Nagel lives in Norman and graduated from the OU College of Engineering with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, where he was named a Phillips 66 Scholar, according to the release. As Acorn’s managing partner, he “leads the strategic direction of the firm” and its portfolio assets, which focus in the aerospace, defense, intelligence and space sectors.
Nagel serves on the governing board for the Aerospace Industries Association, according to the release, and is a corporate partner and member of the U.S. Army Association, the U.S. Air Force Association and the National Defense Industrial Association. He also serves on the executive committee for the Oklahoma State Chamber, as state president of the Oklahoma Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and as a Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Trustee.
“We are delighted and honored to have Rick Nagel join the OU Board of Regents,” President Joseph Harroz said in a statement. “He is a distinguished alumnus and civic leader, and his professional success reflects well on OU. Our university and our profound purpose will be well served by his keen acumen and counsel. I look forward to working together.”
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m. to reflect that Pierson was originally appointed to finish out former regent Bill Burgess' term on the board.
