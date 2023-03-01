 Skip to main content
Former Gaylord College assistant professor facing felony charges absent at preliminary hearing

Cleveland County Courthouse front

The Cleveland County Courthouse on Feb. 17, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Imran Hasnat, former OU Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication assistant professor, reportedly left the U.S. amid charges of making lewd proposals and sending obscene material to a minor.

Hasnat, 32, had a scheduled preliminary hearing conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. However, he was not in attendance. According to his attorney, Steve Stice, Hasnat waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his case will go to a formal arraignment at an undetermined date. 

Imran Hasnat

Imran Hasnat, assistant professor for the OU Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

Hasnat also had a scheduled preliminary hearing on Nov. 29, though he was not present and appeared through counsel.

The same day, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office signed a return subpoena commanding Hasnat to return to the District Court of Cleveland County on March 1. 

In an email to OU Daily, Alexis White, the public information officer for the Cleveland County DA’s office, wrote that Hasnat's attorney told the court and those involved that Hasnat has left the country unwillingly.

When asked by OU Daily if Hasnat would be returning for his formal arraignment, Stice said he has no additional information.

“Well, he has court,” Stice said. “That’s all I can tell you.”

Hasnat was reportedly hired at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh in January, according to his LinkedIn, two months before his scheduled preliminary hearing conference on Wednesday.

Hasnat's LinkedIn

Screenshot of Imran Hasnat's LinkedIn profile on March 1.

He was arrested on Aug. 23 after meeting with a Cleveland County deputy who posed online as a 14-year-old female, according to a district court affidavit.

He allegedly made lewd comments to the individual, electronically sent a photograph of male genitalia and requested nude photographs in return. The comments were allegedly made after Hasnat was told the person he was speaking with was a minor, according to the affidavit.

Hasnat allegedly traveled from his Norman residence to a predetermined location on the same day, intending to meet with and have sex with the minor, but was met with officers then arrested.

This story was edited by Karoline Leonard. Grace Rhodes and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

