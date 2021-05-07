Fire extinguished at Brentwood Pointe Apartments, no injuries reported

Officials responded to a fire at Brentwood Pointe apartments, on the corner of Imhoff Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue, around 1 p.m. Friday.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to a resident, but there was a roofing crew working on the apartment when the fire started.
Troy Korbuly, a finance junior at OU and resident in the building that caught on fire, said he was awakened by sharp pain from inhaling smoke, not by a fire alarm.
“I was sleeping in and I woke up at about 1:30 p.m., just when it was hurting to breathe,” Korbuly said. “We had people working on the roof, so I thought maybe the smell was from them. Then the guy across from me came out at the same time and his fire alarm started going off, so I just ran inside and grabbed my dog and I went out.”
Korbuly said though he hadn’t heard about a fire, fire trucks were already outside of his apartment when he came out. He also said he hadn’t yet heard anything about the status of his apartment, which was next door to the flames.
There were no reported injuries from the fire as of 3:30 p.m., according to a property manager of the apartment complex.
