You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Fire extinguished at Brentwood Pointe Apartments, no injuries reported

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
fire

A fire broke out at Norman's Brentwood Pointe Apartments on Friday. No injuries were reported after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

 Jonathan Kyncl / The Daily

Officials responded to a fire at Brentwood Pointe apartments, on the corner of Imhoff Avenue and Chautauqua Avenue, around 1 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to a resident, but there was a roofing crew working on the apartment when the fire started.

Troy Korbuly, a finance junior at OU and resident in the building that caught on fire, said he was awakened by sharp pain from inhaling smoke, not by a fire alarm.

“I was sleeping in and I woke up at about 1:30 p.m., just when it was hurting to breathe,” Korbuly said. “We had people working on the roof, so I thought maybe the smell was from them. Then the guy across from me came out at the same time and his fire alarm started going off, so I just ran inside and grabbed my dog and I went out.”

Korbuly said though he hadn’t heard about a fire, fire trucks were already outside of his apartment when he came out.  He also said he hadn’t yet heard anything about the status of his apartment, which was next door to the flames.

There were no reported injuries from the fire as of 3:30 p.m., according to a property manager of the apartment complex.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments