 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth Foreman wins Norman City Council Ward 6 seat, enters 2nd term

  • Updated
  • 0
Elizabeth Foreman

Norman Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman on Oct. 15, 2021.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Norman City Council election for the Ward 6 seat concluded Tuesday evening with incumbent Elizabeth Foreman gaining the majority vote and defeating construction business owner and Unite Norman-endorsed candidate Alex Torvi. 

Foreman received 55.94 percent of votes cast, with Torvi accumulating 44.06 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

OU alumna Foreman is committed to building “a fair and equitable future” for Norman residents by promoting participation in local government.

Previously, Foreman was the chair of the Historic District Commission for the City of Norman and was a member of The Norman Transcript’s Editorial Board, according to her Oklahoma Primary Care Association page.

Foreman and Torvi did not respond to The Daily for comment before publication. 

Foreman’s term will run until the next council election for even wards in 2024.

Tags

senior news reporter

Alexia Aston is a journalism and political science sophomore and news editor at The Daily. She started at The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter and served as a senior news reporter. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments