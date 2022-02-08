Elizabeth Foreman wins Norman City Council Ward 6 seat, enters 2nd term

The Norman City Council election for the Ward 6 seat concluded Tuesday evening with incumbent Elizabeth Foreman gaining the majority vote and defeating construction business owner and Unite Norman-endorsed candidate Alex Torvi.
Foreman received 55.94 percent of votes cast, with Torvi accumulating 44.06 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
OU alumna Foreman is committed to building “a fair and equitable future” for Norman residents by promoting participation in local government.
Previously, Foreman was the chair of the Historic District Commission for the City of Norman and was a member of The Norman Transcript’s Editorial Board, according to her Oklahoma Primary Care Association page.
Foreman and Torvi did not respond to The Daily for comment before publication.
Foreman’s term will run until the next council election for even wards in 2024.
