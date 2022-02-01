Norman City Council Ward 6 candidates explain platforms, backgrounds, goals

Ward 6 Incumbent Elizabeth Foreman and challenger Alex Torvi are running for the Norman City Council’s Ward 6 seat in the city’s Feb. 8 election.
The Daily reached out to Foreman and Torvi on Jan. 19. Torvi agreed to interview but was unable to meet before the publication’s deadline. Foreman did not respond. All information in this article is sourced from both candidates’ campaign website, previous interviews and social media pages.
Elizabeth Foreman
According to a previous article from The Daily, Ward 6 Incumbent Elizabeth Foreman is seeking reelection through a campaign focused on “what everyone in Norman needs.” She said she is committed to building “a fair and equitable future” for Norman residents that promotes their participation in democracy by having a voice in their local government, according to her campaign website.
Foreman, who is originally from Southern California, has lived in Oklahoma for over 20 years and became a Ward 6 resident in 2016. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in public administration with concentrations in public administration and policy at OU. Previously, she was the chair of the Historic District Commission for the City of Norman and was a member of The Norman Transcript’s Editorial Board, according to her OKCPA page.
According to the City of Norman website, Foreman’s interest in running for City Council stemmed from her interest in financial issues emerging throughout the city. She currently serves on the Norman City Council Finance Committee and is the director of finance and accounting for the Oklahoma Primary Care Association.
Foreman said she stands behind her voting record and has kept partisan politics out of the local government. She said her honesty with constituents and voting plans and interest in citizen’s needs makes her “the right choice” for Ward 6.
Alex Torvi
Construction business owner Alex Torvi is running against Foreman with a campaign centered on returning “common sense” to the Norman’s government.
According to his Facebook, Torvi is originally from Providence, Rhode Island. Torvi wrote on his campaign website that Norman residents need “an experienced business minded person” who is willing to prioritize the needs of Norman residents instead of “taking advantage” of the position for his good.
According to his campaign website, Torvi is focused on restoring funding to the Norman Police Department, funding city infrastructure and boosting economic growth within local businesses.
“I believe our elected officials should be accessible and accountable,” Torvi wrote on his website. “They shouldn’t use their position to advance their own, narrow special interests. … As the events over the last 16 months in our city have shown, we must have leaders with backbones — people with the courage to stand up to the loudest voices in our community.”
As a councilman, Torvi — who asked Norman residents to vote for conservatism on his website — said his first goal would be to fully fund and equip police officers and firefighters to “restore Norman’s public safety.” Then, he said he would focus on the city infrastructure,working along with local schools, hospitals and business and encouraging young residents to pursue a career without getting into student loan debt.
According to a Facebook post from Unite Norman Media Outreach, Torvi attended the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mayoral and city council elections will take place Tuesday, Feb. 8. In-person absentee voting takes place Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4. If no candidate receives 50 percent of the vote, the runoff election will take place Tuesday, April 5. For more information on where, when and how to vote, visit the Cleveland County Election Board website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.