 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

City of Norman hires law firm to sue the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

  • Updated
  • 0
OTA Board Meeting

Gene Love, chairman of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, calls the special meeting to order on June 9. Several protesters attended the meeting, yelling, "Trade your homes for ours," at board members.

 Peggy Dodd/OU Daily

The City of Norman hired an outside law firm to sue the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, according to an official memo from the city attorney. 

In a memo obtained by the Norman Transcript, the potential lawsuit stems from feedback from the city council regarding the ACCESS Oklahoma Project — three proposed turnpike routes that would directly impact much of Cleveland County. 

The Transcript reported they obtained the email memo from Ward 5 councilmember Rarchar Tortorello which was authored by City Attorney Kathryn Walker and sent to all city council members dated Aug. 11. The memo stated the city hired a law firm in June, but it did not state the name.

In the email, Walker wrote the city hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July, the Transcript reported. 

“Given the filing at the Supreme Court this week, we met with them today to discuss strategy. I anticipate a filing on the city’s behalf early next week in the Supreme Court case,” Walker wrote in the email. 

The city has not yet filed, according to the state court network website. 

In a city council meeting a day before the memo, Pike Off OTA members urged the council to take action against the turnpike plans, including Amy Cerato, a member of Pike Off OTA’s board of directors. 

During the meeting, Cerato asked why the city isn’t “pushing back harder” against the OTA’s proposal, and urged a lawsuit from the city against the OTA, citing the potential ecological, environmental and geological damage.

If filed, the city’s lawsuit would be the third this year, following the litigation filed by Pike Off OTA which alleges that three proposed turnpike routes part of the ACCESS Oklahoma Project — the Tri-City Connector, the East-West Connector and the South Extension — are not authorized within state statute.

The second lawsuit has over 150 plaintiffs and claims the OTA violated the Open Meeting Act, arguing that OTA did not properly notify the public of meetings and agenda items.

Tags

News editor

Alexia Aston is a journalism and political science sophomore and news editor at The Daily. She started at The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter and served as a senior news reporter. She is originally from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments