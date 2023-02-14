 Skip to main content
Austin Ball wins Norman City Council Ward 1 seat, defeats incumbent Brandi Studley

Austin Ball

Austin Ball, candidate for Ward 1's seat on the Norman City Council. 

 Photo provided

Austin Ball won the Ward 1 Norman City Council seat Tuesday evening, receiving more votes than incumbent Brandi Studley, who dropped out of the race in January.

Ball received 51.9 percent of votes cast with Studley receiving 48.1 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

As Ward 1 councilmember, Ball hopes to combat crime, homelessness and “lack of support” for businesses in his two-year term. He said he will always be available for constituents to reach out and have a meaningful conversation with him.

“I would like to thank my family, all my supporters and everyone who volunteered and helped with my campaign that made this victory possible,” Ball said. “Today, the residents of Ward 1 decided it was time for change in our city. I am humbled that the voters put their trust and confidence in me to help lead the changes our city needs and will work tirelessly and diligently to ensure these changes occur.”

news reporter

Teegan Smith is a journalism and Spanish freshman and news reporter and copy editor at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the fall of 2022. He is originally from Lindsay, Oklahoma.

