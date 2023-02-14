Austin Ball wins Norman City Council Ward 1 seat, defeats incumbent Brandi Studley

Austin Ball won the Ward 1 Norman City Council seat Tuesday evening, receiving more votes than incumbent Brandi Studley, who dropped out of the race in January.
Ball received 51.9 percent of votes cast with Studley receiving 48.1 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
As Ward 1 councilmember, Ball hopes to combat crime, homelessness and “lack of support” for businesses in his two-year term. He said he will always be available for constituents to reach out and have a meaningful conversation with him.
“I would like to thank my family, all my supporters and everyone who volunteered and helped with my campaign that made this victory possible,” Ball said. “Today, the residents of Ward 1 decided it was time for change in our city. I am humbled that the voters put their trust and confidence in me to help lead the changes our city needs and will work tirelessly and diligently to ensure these changes occur.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.