The Depot reschedules 'I Dream of Greenwood' screening amid inclement weather

Sisters open arms

Marie Casimir (left) and J’aime Griffith (right) perform and co-choreograph the "I Dream of Greenwood" dance. 

 Photo provided by Gayle Curry / World Literature Today

Norman art studio The Depot has rescheduled its outdoor screening of “I Dream of Greenwood” to an indoor screening April 16 due to inclement weather.

The “I Dream of Greenwood” dance, which was inspired by the testimonies of the survivors from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was originally scheduled to be screened on The Depot lawn April 9 for the Second Friday art walk, but will now be shown indoors at The Depot on Friday, according to an email sent to The Daily.

The dance explores the impact of the massacre that occurred May 31, 1921. The massacre occurred when a mob of white people attacked the prosperous town of Greenwood, also known as Black Wall Street, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Choreographers Marie Casimir and J’aime Griffith will speak about their creative visions for the performance at The Depot event. In a previous interview with The Daily, Casimir said she wanted to portray the destruction the massacre caused but also to highlight the thriving community of Greenwood before the tragedy.

“When we talk about Black pain and Black suffering, we forget to talk about humanity and Black Joy,” Casimir said in the interview.

The screening of “I Dream of Greenwood” will start at 8 p.m. April 16 at The Depot, 200 S Jones Ave.

An RSVP, masks and social distancing are required at the event. Tickets reserved for the April 9 screening do not need to be reserved again, according to the email.

