OU's Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art to host virtual gallery talk for 'Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism' exhibit

The Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art will host a virtual gallery talk on “Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism” with exhibit curator Hadley Jerman on May 7.
Jerman is a lifelong OU community member, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degree and currently pursuing her doctorate from OU, according to a City Lifestyle article. Jerman has been serving as the Eugene B. Adkins Associate Curator at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art since 2016, and her main focus is western American art, according to the article.
The “Long Exposure” exhibit focuses on the beginning of the photography movement, according to a press release.
“(Jerman) will talk about specific art works in the exhibition that highlight the various eras Pictorialism went through as an art form,” said Kaylee Kain, Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art director of communication.
Kain said the exhibit shows how photography transformed over the years.
“‘Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism’ examines how photography evolved from scientific invention from still-life documentation to its own art form over the late 19th century throughout the 20th century,” Kain said.
The exhibit is located in the Ellen and Richard L. Sandor Photography Gallery in the Mezzanine level of the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, Kain said.
According to the release, the gallery includes works by renowned artists of the time. It moves from pictorialism’s beginning in Europe, through its influence in America and the golden era of Hollywood to the contribution of Instagram and Photoshop today. The gallery also displays works from OU students and faculty that were influenced by pictorialism.
The exhibit also features an engagement area where visitors can download photography apps to create and edit their own photos.
The “Long Exposure: A Century of Pictorialism” virtual gallery talk will be held at 3 p.m. May 7 on Zoom. People can register to attend the talk at the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art website.
