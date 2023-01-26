OU School of Dance highlights student-created works in ‘Young Choreographers’ Showcase’

OU University Theatre opens its spring season with Young Choreographers’ Showcase, a show composed of 12 original works by OU students.
As a student-created production, YCS is very different than the other shows in the School of Dance. Dancers are normally in rehearsals run by an authority figure such as a professor or guest choreographer. In YCS, students are entirely led by their fellow dance students.
Anthony Glosson, modern performance freshman dancing in “Apotheosis of OCD,” by Leslie Castillo and “Divergence,” by Riley Henderson, said that having a peer choreographer creates an especially open environment in the studio.
“Because I know everyone, it makes it (a) more comfortable space,” Glosson said. “You're not afraid to try new things, you're not afraid to put your input in.”
The works in YCS vary greatly, featuring works varying in cast size and in genres of dance. Glosson said the range of styles in the show pushes him in his dancing ability.
“I've definitely seen more diverse genres of dance with YCS,” Glosson said. “When you are with a teacher or a person who has choreographed for years, they teach you things that have already been taught. When you are with your peers, they push you a little bit more. So you get to kind of experience and expand your knowledge beyond what you're used to.”
While performing is a main facet of a dancer's education, many dancers do not get the chance to choreograph until they have started their professional careers. The opportunity to choreograph as a student helps dancers gain confidence in their creative capabilities and allows them to see if choreographing is something they want to continue with in the future.
Modern performance junior Emma Hallin was a dancer in YCS last year and is taking on the role of choreographer this year. Hallin said dancing in the show was a catalyst in the choice to make her own piece.
“I've always been really interested in the creative aspect of dance,” Hallin said. “The feeling of inspiration you get and (seeing) it come to fruition is so rewarding. Last year when I was in other dancers pieces, I got really inspired by how they worked and, like, the creative choices they chose.”
Hallin’s piece, “Solstice,” has lighting design by Noah Jittawait and features four dancers. It explores themes of solitude and loneliness. She said much of her inspiration for the movement came from her music, a song called “Adagio,” composed by Tomaso Albinoni and performed by French string quartet Les Solistes Francais.
“It's really inspired by the music that I chose. I was really just going for a feeling, kind of somber and sorrow, but also kind of the beauty within that,” Hallin said. “I thought of ‘Solstice,’ like the winter solstice. … It can be very harsh, but also very beautiful."
Stepping to the front of the room as a choreographer, especially for the first time, comes with challenges. Hallin said one of the biggest struggles has been getting past internal criticism.
“One of the hardest things is overcoming that voice, … ‘Is it good enough? Is it going to be boring?’ Hallin said. “But at the end of the day, you just have to make a piece.”
Dancers are used to being watched as movers onstage in a performance. Hallin said stepping away from the stage to present a creative work is a contrasting experience.
“It’s a different kind of vulnerability, it's your ideas coming to life instead of just your movement,” Hallin said. “But people really are not thinking what you think. … It is nerve-wracking, but at the end of the day, it's really about what you think.”
Modern performance sophomore Lily Katherine Cox also performed in YCS last year and is choreographing for the show for the first time. Cox said it took time for her to feel comfortable pushing her creative vision.
“I'm taking on a completely different role than I'm used to. I’m used to being the dancer,” Cox said. “It was definitely a learning curve for me to understand that I can be unapologetic. I can tell my peers what to do without apologizing, because it’s my piece and it's my vision. It was definitely a learning curve, being like, ‘Oh, they're waiting for me to tell them what to do.’”
Cox’s piece is called “2188,” and features lighting design by Gabei Williams. Her work was inspired by a lifelong love for science fiction. She said piece explores the concept of artificial intelligence advancing to the point that it can experience emotion.
“It's based on a variety of science fiction novels and films, and revolves around the idea of AI and humans, that relationship,” Cox said. “There's concern now about artificial intelligence learning emotions and what that could mean for society.”
Dance training prepares dancers to execute a choreographer’s vision, while the choreographer is the main creative force behind a work. Cox said she prefers the level of creativity that goes into making a piece.
“I personally enjoy choreographing more just because it's this creative process I get to go through with my cast,” Cox said. “We worked on this piece for pretty much an entire semester, … so there was a lot of time to come up with it. I focused on what my dancers could do well, and how I show them off.”
YCS has been part of the OU School of Dance performance season for over two decades. Cox said the show adds to the level of education the department provides.
“I think this opportunity makes students more well-rounded in the dance world because not only are we having the opportunity to choreograph on our peers and perform, but I also got to learn about the staging process, the lighting process, costuming,” Cox said. “I think it helps the OU dance program stand out (in) that it gives students the opportunity to choreograph on such a professional level.”
While Cox drew inspiration from her love of science fiction, modern performance senior Riley Henderson took inspiration from her studies. Henderson has performed in YCS three times, and this year, she choreographed for the show for the first time. Henderson choreographed “Divergence,” with lighting design by Kait Stapp. Her piece was inspired by her second major.
“My second major is biology, and this piece is inspired by mitosis,” Henderson said. “Lots of different processes and mechanisms within biology, a lot of it, in my head, is very movement based. … So how can I translate those biological processes into human movement qualities, to inspire choreography.”
The show is in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre of the Fine Arts Center. Performances are Jan. 26, 27 and 28 at 8 p.m., and Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door. Student tickets are $10 and general adult admission is $30.
This story was edited by Silas Bales. Mary Ann Livingood and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.
