OU History Club to host end-of-year '70s themed picnic on South Oval

OU History Club will host a ‘70s themed end-of-year picnic on the South Oval April 29.
The picnic will be socially-distanced, and masks are required to attend. There will be a BYOB — bring your own blanket — policy, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best ‘70s outfits and accessories, according to a tweet from the club.
OU History Club President Sally Johnson said the club usually tries to set up a fun end-of-year celebration, and this year, because of the pandemic, its members settled on a picnic.
“This will be the first in-person event that we've hosted all year,” Johnson, a history and English senior, said. “We've been really cautious about COVID because we want to make sure that everyone is able to stay safe, so we figured that it would be nice to do something outdoors.”
Johnson said the club will provide and serve snacks and drinks to attendees, though the exact menu has yet to be determined. All food and drink items will be served by gloved and masked individuals to maintain safe food practices amid the pandemic.
The club has built up a large online presence with over 1,300 followers on Twitter. Johnson said usually about 20 to 30 people attend the club’s meetings, but she hopes the picnic will draw out some newcomers.
“Maybe some people that we don't normally see at club meetings will see this is an invitation to come join us,” Johnson said. “It's definitely open to everybody, but I think we're just hoping to see as many people as possible there, safely, of course.”
Johnson is set to graduate next month, and she said she is happy to celebrate one last time with the club she’s poured so much time into. Johnson first joined the club two years ago and has been president since June 2020.
“I am going to miss everybody so much. These are some of my dearest friends that I've made at OU,” Johnson said. “I'm really gonna miss everybody, but I am so excited to see everyone in-person at a History Club event for the first time in like a year and a half.”
The end-of-year picnic will start at 7 p.m. April 29 on the South Oval.
Johnson said all are encouraged to attend — masked up — to destress and listen to some groovy tunes.
“There will be tons of ‘70s bops, banger after banger,” Johnson said. “[There will be] lots of really fun, nice people there, and we're definitely going to be keeping things safe, so no worries. Just come out and have a good time with us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.