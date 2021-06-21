OU Health Science Center's Lumina to host pride events to help provide students with 'opportunity to celebrate'

The OU Health Science Center's Lumina organized several OUHSC Campus Pride events featuring social gatherings and seminars from June 20-26.
OUHSC Lumina is a student group dedicated to supporting the OUHSC 2SLGBTQ+ community while providing necessary educational and volunteer opportunities surrounding 2SLGBTQ+ health for all OUHSC students.
Austin McCauley, the incoming OUHSC Lumina secretary and event organizer, said the group organized a series of five events to gather, connect, educate and celebrate people within the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
Lumina’s social event “Tie Dye Pride” will include a time for participants to tie-dye shirts provided by Lumina to have and wear during its parade, McCauley said. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 22 at the OUHSC Intramural field.
“One of the things that I really wanted to do with it was use (these gatherings) as an opportunity … to get to know each other,” McCauley said. “Lumina’s a campus-wide organization, and … we really want to make sure that everybody on campus knows that it's for them and that they get to be a part of it.”
McCauley said Lumina will host a seminar June 23 called “Queerness in Policy,” featuring OU alumnus and Oklahoma City mayoral assistant J.D. Baker and Mauree Turner (D-Oklahoma City). The seminar will go from noon to 1:00 p.m at the Robert M. Bird Library and will discuss policy and legal issues the 2SLGBTQ+ community faces. An online option will also be available.
The June 24 event will feature Oklahoma City Councilmember James Cooper in the Queer Oklahoma History seminar from noon to 1:00 p.m. online or in person at the Robert M. Bird Library. McCauley said this seminar will discuss 2SLGBTQ+ history, specifically in Oklahoma.
“I know even having read a decent amount on 2SLGBTQ+ history in the U.S., almost nothing touched on Oklahoma,” McCauley said. “And I never learned about the queer community in Oklahoma, despite the fact that we've existed here just as long as Oklahoma has.”
McCauley said Thursday evening will include another social event called “Pride Outside,” where participants can meet up for half an hour to “just hang out and get to know each other.”
A final seminar June 25 called “Queer Healthcare” will occur from noon to 1:00 p.m. online or at the Robert M. Bird Library. McCauley said this seminar will feature Dr. Shauna Lawlis, an expert in adolescent medicine, and Shawn Fitzgerald, a member of OU Health who specializes in family medicine. They will both discuss the legal and ethical specifics of treating trans youth and 2SLGBTQ+ healthcare.
“Another thing that I really wanted to do in general with our talks was to use it as an opportunity to educate people on things that they might not be aware of or that they might have heard about, but haven't paid much attention to,” McCauley said.
The Zoom meeting ID and passcodes for the seminars can be found under their scheduled day on the OUHSC Campus Pride event flyer. Participants who want to attend the events in person can register here.
Lumina’s events will conclude with the all-day Pride Fest, hosted by the Oklahoma City Pride Alliance, which is a non-profit organization “dedicated to promoting equality and diversity.” McCauley said Lumina members will be riding in an OUHSC float during the noon parade at Scissortail Park.
According to McCauley, the events this week will create opportunities for people to learn, connect and grow in their knowledge surrounding the 2SLGBTQ+ community.
“I think (the educational aspect is) sort of most of it, and a lot of it is an opportunity to celebrate,” McCauley said. “Celebrate our community and get to know each other and try to learn more about our community both as it exists in history and (through) the challenges that we're facing right now.”
