OU Bad Movie Club resumes meetings, provides safe space to explore film failures

bad movie club flyer

A flyer for the upcoming Bad Movie Club meeting via the OU Campus Labs' website.

After taking a break from meetings last school year, the Bad Movie Club is having a showing of Mean Girls 2 this week.

The Bad Movie Club meets at 7:30 every other Thursday in the Gaylord Auditorium. The club is open to all students, with no fees or requirements to join.

Valerie Sharp, a creative media production senior, founded the club to find a community to watch bad movies with.

“I’ve always loved bad movies, but I didn’t have anyone to watch them with,” Sharp said. 

This is the Bad Movies Club’s second meeting this year, the first one having shown The Sleepover, which Sharp said was a great success.

“It got a lot of laughs, which is good,” Sharp said. “People are always laughing, and talking about the movie, which makes the experience a lot of fun.”

Sharp said that while the movies the club watches may be “bad”, there is still a lot to learn from them.

“We come together into a safe space without judgement, we unload on these horrible movies,” Sharp said. “We get to analyze why something doesn’t work, and why something does work. It’s a good study of not only cinema, but what it means to be a human being; why would someone make this and what can we learn from someone who made this?”

Sharp said that bad movies aren’t as black and white as the club’s advertising makes it out to be.

“There are good parts of bad movies and there are bad parts of good movies. Once you actually watch it, you realize it’s not all black and white, there’s a bit more of a gray zone.”

Students can attend the showing of Mean Girls 2 at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday in the Gaylord Auditorium.

