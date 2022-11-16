 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU Armenian Student Organization aims to educate community with dance, language workshop

Armenian Student Organization Workshop poster

Armenian Dance and Language Workshop poster. 

 Photo provided

The Armenian Student Organization will host an Armenian Dance and Language Workshop on Thursday.

The Armenian Student Organization started this semester, and the workshop will be the organization's first event. Students who attend can expect to learn Armenian dances and the basics of how to speak Armenian, as well as enjoy free pizza.

Tamara Kocharyan, president of the Armenian Student Organization, said she has wanted to start the organization for all of her student career, and during her senior year she decided to make it happen.

“In the beginning, we didn’t know how many Armenian students were actually here,” Kocharyan said. “Now, we have found a lot of people, so I was very happy about it.”

Kocharyan and others in the organization will lead the language and dance class. She hopes the event will introduce others to Armenian culture.

“Dance is a really big part of Armenian culture, and I used to be a professional dancer,” Kocharyan said. “We also have other dancers in our organization, so we decided we could also do that.”

The organization has participated in several events this semester, including the International Advisory Committee’s International Bazaar and the Armenian Festival in Dallas. They plan to host events like cooking classes in the future and look to participate in the Eve of Nations, one of the largest multicultural events in Oklahoma.

The workshop starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. Entry is free to students, and attendees are encouraged to RVSP.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments