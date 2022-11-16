OU Armenian Student Organization aims to educate community with dance, language workshop

The Armenian Student Organization will host an Armenian Dance and Language Workshop on Thursday.
The Armenian Student Organization started this semester, and the workshop will be the organization's first event. Students who attend can expect to learn Armenian dances and the basics of how to speak Armenian, as well as enjoy free pizza.
Tamara Kocharyan, president of the Armenian Student Organization, said she has wanted to start the organization for all of her student career, and during her senior year she decided to make it happen.
“In the beginning, we didn’t know how many Armenian students were actually here,” Kocharyan said. “Now, we have found a lot of people, so I was very happy about it.”
Kocharyan and others in the organization will lead the language and dance class. She hopes the event will introduce others to Armenian culture.
“Dance is a really big part of Armenian culture, and I used to be a professional dancer,” Kocharyan said. “We also have other dancers in our organization, so we decided we could also do that.”
The organization has participated in several events this semester, including the International Advisory Committee’s International Bazaar and the Armenian Festival in Dallas. They plan to host events like cooking classes in the future and look to participate in the Eve of Nations, one of the largest multicultural events in Oklahoma.
The workshop starts at 7 p.m. Thursday. Entry is free to students, and attendees are encouraged to RVSP.
