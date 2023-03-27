Norman's hidden gem taco trucks

Driving down the streets of Norman, it is easy to ignore the hidden gems tucked away next to gas stations, restaurants, businesses and homes. Many Normanites miss some of the town’s most authentic and delicious Mexican food, served directly from a taco truck. With cheap prices, late hours and delicious food, they're the perfect place for students to fulfill their late-night cravings.
Taqueria Express La Villita
Next to Checkers Gas Station, Taqueria Express La Villita sits on the corner of Acres Street and Porter Avenue and strives to serve the Norman community with a taste of home. With dishes like tortas, pollo asada, sopes and more, Taqueria Express La Villita has many mouthwatering options to choose from.
Sandra Mendoza Prima, owner of Taqueria Express La Villita, came to the United States from Mexico with her husband, where their love for cooking tacos began. When deciding where to begin their taco truck journey, Norman seemed like a great place to settle down.
“It’s a really calming town with a lot of people, so we hoped we would get good sales,” Prima said.
Their constant flow of customers fulfills their hopes on a daily basis.
Though their dream has always been to run a taco truck, the reality of their occupation has had its challenges, one of the biggest being the constant workflow.
“I think the principal thing is that you have to open every day of the year,” Prima said. “That’s the thing: You don’t get vacations. If you own them and you work them, it’s really difficult to get vacations.”
Despite the constant work, Prima is still passionate about her work and believes the things she loves about the truck make up for the challenges. She said the people she serves everyday are her favorite part about running the taco truck.
“Absolutely the customers. We always have really funny customers, and they make it better,” Prima said. “Just to talk with the people every day — it makes your day better.”
Taqueria Express La Villita is located at 506 N Porter Ave. and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Riko’s Tacos
Hidden in an empty lot behind Blueberi Lane Boutique on Campus Corner, Riko’s Tacos has been a Norman staple, serving students and residents for over three years. However, the truck was not the beginning of their restaurant journey.
Before owning the truck, Miguel Godinez owned Cocina Don Miguel, a Mexican restaurant on Lindsey Street. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the restaurant was forced to shut down in 2018 after three and a half years.
“The construction took so long, and it blocked my street,” Godinez said. “We couldn’t keep it open.”
Despite the hard times, Godinez could not give up on his love for cooking authentic Mexican food. Three years ago, he opened up Riko’s Tacos and has been serving Norman residents ever since.
With occasional specials, low prices and a high-traffic location on Campus Corner, Riko’s Tacos is a perfect place for students on a budget. In fact, one of Godinez’s favorite parts of owning the food truck is interacting with the students.
“I think (my favorite part is) really conversing with the students,” Godinez said. "They’re very friendly, and I love talking to the people and making food for them."
Not only does Riko’s Tacos serve delicious platters from the truck, but they also offer catering for special events. Godinez said one of his biggest challenges is getting the word out about the services he offers.
“I think business is slow because not many people know about food trucks,” Godinez said. “It’s slow, but it’s getting better. More people are starting to know us.”
Riko’s Tacos is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located at 722 Asp Ave.
Tacos Los Huaches
Driving down East Lindsey, it can be hard to miss the bright blue food truck sitting in front of the Mr. Short Stop gas station. Tacos Los Huaches is a family-owned, authentic taco truck loved by the Norman community. Since 2016, owner Genaro Lopez and his family have been fulfilling their dream of running a taco truck.
“It has been my dream more than anything to have my own business myself,” Lopez said.
Before moving to Norman in 2019, Los Huaches was located in Goldsby, Oklahoma, but as the years passed, the family decided it was time for a change.
“We thought: ‘Is our business growing?’ And at that time, we had been there for three years, so we moved to Norman. We were just getting slower (in Goldsby),” said Lopez. “So we came to a bigger city.”
However, his love for cooking was not the only thing that drove Lopez to begin the taco truck journey. The idea of owning his own business was also a turning point.
“I have a little more comfort,” Lopez said. "I work for myself, and I am the one who serves the customer."
Lopez and his parents dreamed about opening the truck until it finally became a reality. Once they decided to sit down and think about their decision, the answer was simple.
“I love cooking, and I did it to help myself economically,” said Lopez. “I wanted to give the city a taste of a Mexican flavor and a little bit of the food that we have back home.”
Tacos Los Huaches is located at 1230 East Lindsey St. and is open 7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
This story was edited by Silas Bales and Emma Blakley. Francisco Gutierrez and Grace Rhodes copy edited this story.
