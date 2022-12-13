Midway Deli zoning dispute jeopardizes summer concert series

Midway Deli withdrew its rezoning request that allowed it to host live concerts following protests from neighbors.
Neighbors expressed concern that there would be changes to the neighborhood after Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, applied to rezone the property to continue having live music. When he discovered that the live music was no longer in the property’s zoning parameters, he canceled the lineup of musicians he had booked for the summer.
To continue to have live music, Thompson applied to rezone the property. After complaints from many of Midway’s neighbors, Thompson withdrew his application.
Midway Deli is currently zoned as C-1, local commercial district, which allows for a variety of uses of the property, such as a restaurant, theater space, hotel or motel, liquor store and more, regardless of the opinions of the neighbors. Thompson applied to rezone of the property as a simple planned unit development, or SPUD, a special zoning district. A SPUD allows a property to be used for an approved set of unique parameters outlined in the application.
The parameters listed on the rezoning application raised alarm from many neighbors, particularly those concerning music, alcohol and amount of people in the restaurant. However, Thompson said that under the current zoning, the property is not limited on many of those elements.
Midway has a permit to sell beer and wine, and the ability to apply to sell liquor. The zoning also does not put a limit on the amount of people who can be on the property.
Unlike the wide range of uses allowed under C-1 zoning, a SPUD zone is limited to the specified purposes. Thompson said it was important to plan for any future opportunities and include what Midway already does, including the Midway Jam, a block party that the deli has hosted for the neighborhood since 1996.
“We know we can handle 75, maybe 100 people,” Thompson said. “But if we were fortunate enough to get a big-name person here, or if we had the block party and everybody from the neighborhood comes, (it's) going to be more than 75 people, and that would be limited under the order.”
Thompson said he's proud of the events hosted at Midway Deli and that they are focused on building the community of the neighborhood and providing accessible opportunities for Norman residents.
“These are events that are held at a time when anybody can come listen to,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of really good musicians in Norman, but if you want to go see them play, you're going to stay up past your bedtime and go to a bar.
“There’s a pretty significant number of people that are working every day and they're not going to go, but we still want them to know about these incredible musicians.”
Despite the withdrawal of Midway’s SPUD application, Thompson said he will continue to provide live music for the community. The deli has the ability to apply for permits on an event-by-event basis.
“I think that music is incredibly important in building our community, and in building the kind of community that we want here in Norman,” Thompson said. “We always consider it our privilege to showcase our local musicians. open and possible for the public to enjoy it. There's no admission charge. All the barriers are down.”
Despite the recent conflict, Thompson said he is confident in the relationships he has in the Norman community. Live music will continue as it had at Midway, and the deli will continue to be a central part of the neighborhood culture.
“The vast majority of the people in the neighborhood signed a petition stating that it was their hope that we didn't stop doing music,” Thompson said. “I have no doubt that I have the support of the community, the neighborhood city of Norman City Council.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.