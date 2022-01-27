'A welcoming environment': Black-owned hair salon 'Beauty and Designz' opens at Headington Hall

A new Black-owned hair salon has opened at Headington Hall.
Co-owners Natasha Coleman and Tracy Holman make up two of the three person team in charge of Beauty and Designz Studio Lounge, along with stylist Ebony McCloud.
“Expect a welcoming environment,” Coleman said. “We will greet you with friendly faces.”
Coleman said she wants the studio to be a place where clients can come to “decompress from the outside world.” She said that the decision to call the salon a “studio lounge” had to do with their goals for the salon’s relaxing environment.
“We want, not only the students, but also the outside community to be able to come in … and relax for a bit,” Coleman said. “We want our clients to be able to talk to us about anything, not just as cosmetologists and barbers.”
Beauty and Designz values making sure that each client is “happy and satisfied." Coleman said she wants each client, “white, blue, yellow, pink, purple, white, (or) black," to have “the best service we can provide."
Coleman said that there is a lack of salons like hers in the community. “Especially in Norman and Moore, we don’t have many salons open that tend to cater to ethnic hair,” Coleman said. “They can’t really find anyone to tend to their curls.”
The decision to open at Headington Hall happened when a client of Coleman and former OU alumna reached out to her. “She said OU wanted to support Black-owned businesses,” Coleman said. Coleman then took the idea to her business partner, who agreed to the endeavor. “It was a struggle. Blood, sweat and tears were put into this business,” said Coleman.
Beauty and Designz had a soft opening in December and will be having their grand opening in February.
“I call it 'Paint and Virgin Sip,'” said Coleman. “We will have our logo on canvases for people to paint. The best one will get a T-shirt and we’ll hang it on the wall.”
“Paint & Virgin Sip” will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 5 and is open to the public.
Coleman invites students who might be interested in being a stylist to “just come look.” She said that the studio is looking for more barbers and stylists.
“I am a licensed instructor, so if any students are interested in becoming an apprentice … or if they have their license already, come check it out,” Coleman said.
Beauty and Designz Studio is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Clients can find booking online, along with the studio’s price list.
