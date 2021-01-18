You have permission to edit this article.
OU women's gymnastics: Sooners remain No. 2 in national rankings after win over Utah

Katherine LeVasseur

Freshman Katherine LeVasseur during the meet against Utah on Jan. 17.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma held steady at No. 2 in Monday’s latest national rankings update after beating Utah Sunday.

As a team, OU ranks second on uneven bars, third on beam, fourth on vault and sixth on floor.

Senior Anastasia Webb has the most individual rankings of any Sooner gymnast — fourth in the all-around, third on beam and 11th on vault. Junior Emma LaPinta is ranked 10th on floor. The freshman duo of Kat LeVasseur and Audrey Davis checked in at 11th and 15th respectively on uneven bars.

Despite suffering injuries prior to OU’s win against Utah, senior Carly Woodard ranks sixth on beam and freshman Audrey Lynn ranks 11th on vault.

Following their first competitions of the season, Big 10 schools Michigan and Minnesota took spots three and four in the rankings. Florida and LSU round out the top five at one and five, respectively.

OU is in action next on the road against West Virginia at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 22. The Mountaineers have not competed yet and thus are unranked.

