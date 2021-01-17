OU women's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners outlast No. 3 Utah without injured Carly Woodard, Audrey Lynn

No. 2 Oklahoma took a hit 10 minutes into its warmups Sunday afternoon when freshman specialist Audrey Lynn suffered a season-ending leg injury.
OU had already lost senior stalwart Carly Woodard for 4-6 weeks to a foot injury Thursday, and is still missing junior star Olivia Trautman to an unspecified injury. Lynn’s downfall became the most recent blow to the shaken-up team.
Head coach K.J. Kindler described Lynn’s injury as “traumatic” and it resulted in a slow start, with several poor scores on vault for OU. Even with a 9.925 from senior Anastasia Webb and a 9.875 from freshman Kat LeVasseur, the Sooners trailed, 49.275-49.150, at the first rotation’s end.
“(The) athletes lost their focus a little bit and really had some concern, obviously as they should,” Kindler said. “I do think it pulled us out of the zone we were trying to be in. From that point forward, it was just a little bit of a struggle from warm up on.”
“I could sense that there was some enthusiasm missing, definitely a little bit of energy missing ... I do think it's incredibly important without the crowd coming into play as much right now, to have that energy within your team. And I think we were just up and down a lot in the warmup.”
Though the injury threw off the OU gymnasts, senior Karrie Thomas and the sterling freshmen duo of Audrey Davis and LeVasseur stepped up for the Sooners after the first rotation.
Thomas led off on bars with a 9.825 to start OU’s upward swing, and Davis and LeVasseur, who had a 9.9 and 9.875 respectively, pushed the team back into the lead. Oklahoma (2-0) surged past adversity and fought through the three final events for a 197.025-196.550 win over No. 3 Utah (3-1) in Norman.
In the third rotation, the Sooners continued to show out on beam, with three 9.9 routines from Webb, sophomore Ragan Smith — who redeemed her less-than-stellar performance on bars — and sophomore Jenna Dunn.
“It was definitely a very high pressure environment,” Dunn said. “But overall, our team rose to the occasion, I believe, and we just trusted our training and gave it our all, and it went well. Every week we try to focus on the details, and focus on progressing and improving from the last meet and just pushing ourselves to get better. I felt like it showed today.”
Oklahoma finished the meet with strong performances on floor, led by junior Emma LaPinta’s 9.9. OU had four routines score either a 9.875 or 9.850 to clinch the meet, including one from senior leadoff Jordan Draper, who helped her team end with more exuberance than it began with.
“You can't have a better starter than (Draper),” Kindler said. “No one has more energy than (Draper), and that's not just on the gymnastics floor, that's in real life. (She’s) bubbly and always outgoing and ready to go, so that event was so important because we had to bring the win home, and whatever she did there was going to set the tone.”
The Sooners will be back in action next at 6 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 22 when they travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to take on the Mountaineers for their first Big 12 meet of the season.
Until then, they’ll lament the loss of Lynn, who had a 9.875 on vault in her only appearance in her freshman season. They’ll also hope for a speedy recovery from Woodard, who put up a 9.9 on beam and 9.825 in her first career floor appearance during the season opener Jan. 10.
“(Woodard) is a go-getter,” Kindler said. “I know she's going to condition really hard during this time and try to keep her fitness as well as she can with one leg. … But I definitely anticipate her to be back this season.”
