OU football: No. 3 Sooners fall to Kansas State, 38-35, after disastrous second half

No. 3 Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) began its Big 12 conference schedule with a heartbreaking 38-35 loss to Kansas State (then 0-1, 1-0 Big 12) in Norman on Saturday.
The Sooners’ offense didn’t get off to too hot of a start as redshirt freshman quarterback threw two interceptions in the first half, but OU still entered halftime up 21–7. As for the other side of the ball, Oklahoma’s defense looked stout out of the gate as Kansas State entered the second half with only 98 total yards of offense.
The third quarter saw both offenses improve as both teams scored 14 points a piece. A late fumble by freshman running back Seth McGowan allowed the Wildcats to cut the Sooners’ lead to 35–28 at the start of the fourth.
Oklahoma’s offense stalled on its ensuing drive and had to punt, which was blocked by Kansas State and set up a game-tying 28-yard rushing touchdown by Tyler Burns. Later on, the Wildcats kicked a 50-yard field goal to take a 38-35 advantage.
After both teams traded punts, the Oklahoma offense received the ball back with 0:49 seconds to go and zero timeouts. On the second play of the drive, Rattler threw his third pick of the day, ending the game.
Team-wise, the Sooners ended the day with four turnovers. The OU defense didn’t record one, and allowed K-State senior quarterback Skylar Thompson to rack up 334 passing yards and four total touchdowns. The Wildcats finished with 400 total yards of offense.
Rattler finished the game with 387 passing yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 30-of-41 attempts. Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims hauled in 2 touchdowns on five receptions for 31 yards. Redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops scored his first career touchdown off a 39-yard pass from Rattler. The Sooners ended with 517 total yards of offense.
Next, Oklahoma continues its conference schedule with a game against Iowa State (0-1) on Oct. 3 in Ames, Iowa.
Here's the scoring summary:
Fourth quarter (4:32): Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35: Kansas State makes a 50-yard field goal.
Fourth quarter (8:17): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 35: Kansas State scores on a 28-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game up.
Fourth quarter (12:28): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 28: Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson scores on a 4-yard rush.
Third quarter (1:36): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 21: Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson scores on a 2-yard keeper.
Third quarter (2:46): Oklahoma 35, Kansas State 14: Freshman running back Seth McGowan rushes five yards for a touchdown.
Third quarter (5:00): Oklahoma 28, Kansas State 14: Kansas State scores on a 1-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (6:35): Oklahoma 28, Kansas State 7: Spencer Rattler connects with H-back Jeremiah Hall for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (0:44): Oklahoma 21, Kansas State 7: Spencer Rattler throws nine yards to freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims for a touchdown.
Second quarter (5:10): Oklahoma 14, Kansas State 7: Kansas State scores on a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Second quarter (14:50): Oklahoma 14, Kansas State 0: Spencer Rattler throws a 32-yard touchdown to Drake Stoops.
First quarter (5:29): Oklahoma 7, Kansas State 0 — Spencer Rattler connects with freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims with an 11-yard pass, the first score of the game.
