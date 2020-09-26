OU football: Drake Stoops scores first career touchdown in Sooners vs Kansas State

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Drake Stoops, son of legendary OU head coach Bob Stoops, scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday afternoon with a 32-yard catch from quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Stoops' touchdown is his only catch of the game, and the Sooners are up 14-0 in the second quarter. Stoops has 143 receiving yards in his career with the Sooners.
Rattler currently has two touchdowns, 140 passing yards and an interception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.