OU football: Drake Stoops scores first career touchdown in Sooners vs Kansas State

Drake Stoops

Redshirt wide receiver Drake Stoops during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Drake Stoops, son of legendary OU head coach Bob Stoops, scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday afternoon with a 32-yard catch from quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Stoops' touchdown is his only catch of the game, and the Sooners are up 14-0 in the second quarter. Stoops has 143 receiving yards in his career with the Sooners.

Rattler currently has two touchdowns, 140 passing yards and an interception.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

