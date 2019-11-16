You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb questionable for Sooners' game against No. 13 Baylor, per sources

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb misses a catch during the game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, Oct. 26.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is questionable for Saturday's game against No. 13 Baylor after missing part of practice this week, sources close to Lamb have told The Daily. It's unclear as to why Lamb is questionable.

Lamb went through warmups with the team, and is also suited up ahead of the game. Lamb was later officially ruled out for the game.

Lamb has been one of Oklahoma's best players this season, totaling 44 catches for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. He leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 

Redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo would likely fill Lamb's void as he's caught 27 passes for 574 yards and five touchdowns. 

Oklahoma is set to kick off against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. 

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

