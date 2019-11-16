OU football: CeeDee Lamb questionable for Sooners' game against No. 13 Baylor, per sources

Oklahoma junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is questionable for Saturday's game against No. 13 Baylor after missing part of practice this week, sources close to Lamb have told The Daily. It's unclear as to why Lamb is questionable.
Lamb went through warmups with the team, and is also suited up ahead of the game. Lamb was later officially ruled out for the game.
CeeDee Lamb, looking very much like a football player pic.twitter.com/0qfSnx7hup— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) November 16, 2019
CeeDee Lamb warming up #Sooners pic.twitter.com/lno4Ycx052— Caleb McCourry (@CalebMac21) November 16, 2019
CeeDee Lamb catching some passes from Bennie Wylie pregame. #Sooners. pic.twitter.com/nxalLnp8TR— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) November 16, 2019
CeeDee Lamb just walked off the field, smiled at a camera and said “I’m good.”High fived some fans on his way out.— Vic Reynolds (@vicareynolds) November 16, 2019
Lamb has been one of Oklahoma's best players this season, totaling 44 catches for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. He leads the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo would likely fill Lamb's void as he's caught 27 passes for 574 yards and five touchdowns.
Oklahoma is set to kick off against Baylor at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
