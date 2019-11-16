OU football: CeeDee Lamb out for game against Baylor

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is out for No. 10 Oklahoma's game against No. 13 Baylor. The Daily reported earlier Saturday that Lamb was questionable for the game, but his reasons for missing the game are unclear.
CeeDee Lamb is officially OUT per the OU radio broadcast. https://t.co/KyF1cblMW2— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 17, 2019
Lamb was reported to have missed practice this week, but went through pregame warmups in full uniform.
The junior has been a crucial part of the Sooners' offense in 2019, hauling in 44 passes for 983 yards and 13 touchdowns. With Lamb's absence, redshirt sophomore Charleston Rambo will likely be Oklahoma's top target.
There has been no announcement for how long he will be out after the Baylor game. The Sooners and Bears are tied, 0-0, early in the first quarter.
