You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wears Julius Jones' name on helmet in game vs Baltimore Ravens

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Baker Mayfield (copy)

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during the Rose Bowl against Georgia Jan. 1, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield supported Julius Jones, an Oklahoma resident on death row, by wearing his name on his helmet during the Browns' game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield also wrote a letter Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 28 asking to review Jones' case. Jones was suspected of killing an Oklahoma resident and was convicted of first-degree murder. Jones has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process. Among the other notable sports figures supporting Jones are NBA stars Trae Young and Blake Griffin.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments