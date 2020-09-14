Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wears Julius Jones' name on helmet in game vs Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield supported Julius Jones, an Oklahoma resident on death row, by wearing his name on his helmet during the Browns' game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon.
Thank you @bakermayfield for supporting #JusticeforJulius by wearing Julius Jones's name on your helmet. We snapped this photo during today's game between the @Browns and the @Ravens . pic.twitter.com/PXSY9IiGLe— Justice for Julius (@justice4julius) September 13, 2020
And today he put Julius Jones’ name on his helmet to bring attention to his case! So awesome! 💚 #justiceforjulius 💚 pic.twitter.com/3FZRTlxhdg— Justice Seekers 🔦 (@JuliusOklahoma) September 14, 2020
Mayfield also wrote a letter Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 28 asking to review Jones' case. Jones was suspected of killing an Oklahoma resident and was convicted of first-degree murder. Jones has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process. Among the other notable sports figures supporting Jones are NBA stars Trae Young and Blake Griffin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.