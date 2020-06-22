OU football: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield writes letter to Gov. Stitt supporting Julius Jones

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wrote a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board May 28 asking to review the case of death row inmate Julius Jones. The letter was published by Justice for Julius.
.@justice4julius shared this letter with ESPN that Baker Mayfield wrote to the Governor of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in support of Julius Jones pic.twitter.com/mPIJQdXIIG— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) June 22, 2020
Mayfield joins former Sooners Blake Griffin and Trae Young in supporting Jones. Jones, a former Oklahoma student, was suspected of killing an Oklahoma resident and convicted of first-degree murder in 2002. He planned to walk on to the 1999 OU basketball team before becoming the lead suspect.
"Based on my personal review, the errors and shortcomings of Julius' trial have been well-documented," the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner wrote, "and are too numerous to be listed in this letter.
"I am honored to use my voice to speak for Julius Jones. I ask respectfully that you review his commutation application with fairness and compassion."
