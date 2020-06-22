You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield writes letter to Gov. Stitt supporting Julius Jones

Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback and Heisman winner Baker Mayfield throws up the OU hand sign during the game against Army Sept. 22, 2018.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wrote a letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board May 28 asking to review the case of death row inmate Julius Jones. The letter was published by Justice for Julius.

Mayfield joins former Sooners Blake Griffin and Trae Young in supporting Jones. Jones, a former Oklahoma student, was suspected of killing an Oklahoma resident and convicted of first-degree murder in 2002. He planned to walk on to the 1999 OU basketball team before becoming the lead suspect.

"Based on my personal review, the errors and shortcomings of Julius' trial have been well-documented," the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner wrote, "and are too numerous to be listed in this letter.

"I am honored to use my voice to speak for Julius Jones. I ask respectfully that you review his commutation application with fairness and compassion."

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

