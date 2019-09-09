You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

U.S. News and World Report ranks OU at 132

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Oklahoma (copy)

A flag on the South Oval Aug. 20. 

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

College-ranking system U.S. News & World Report has ranked OU at No. 132 in its 2020 edition of the best universities across the nation.

Last year, OU was ranked as the 124th best university and the 58th best public university in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report rankings, prior to being stripped of its ranking due to false reporting of alumni donations the university said it had been supplying since 1999.

According to the U.S. News & World Report's website, this year OU was also ranked at No. 5 for best undergraduate petroleum engineering programs, No. 93 in best colleges for veterans, No. 172 in best value schools and No. 60 in top public schools.

news managing editor

Jordan Miller is a journalism and political science junior serving as The Daily's news managing editor. Previously she served as The Daily's spring 2019 news editor, fall 2018 assistant visual editor and was an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments