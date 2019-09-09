U.S. News and World Report ranks OU at 132

College-ranking system U.S. News & World Report has ranked OU at No. 132 in its 2020 edition of the best universities across the nation.
Last year, OU was ranked as the 124th best university and the 58th best public university in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report rankings, prior to being stripped of its ranking due to false reporting of alumni donations the university said it had been supplying since 1999.
According to the U.S. News & World Report's website, this year OU was also ranked at No. 5 for best undergraduate petroleum engineering programs, No. 93 in best colleges for veterans, No. 172 in best value schools and No. 60 in top public schools.
