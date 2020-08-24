You are the owner of this article.
OU marching band activities suspended after member tests positive for coronavirus

Drum Major (copy)

The Pride of Oklahoma's drum major leads the band before the game against Houston Sept. 1, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Pride of Oklahoma has suspended band activities after a member tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of classes, according to the band's director.

"We have had a student test positive," Brian Britt, director of the Pride of Oklahoma, told The Daily Monday afternoon. "As a result we're currently working with students to determine who was in close contact with them."

Britt said while no future events have been cancelled as of now, all Pride activities have been suspended until the band can determine how many members may have been in close contact with the individual. Britt confirmed the student is in isolation housing, and the contact tracing procedure is underway.

"While we're working through that, out of an abundance of caution we've suspended our activities until we can get all of that determined," Britt said. "We will return when we've assured that it is safe to do so."

The Pride's activities for this year had already been severely limited, with the band deciding not to travel to road football games. At home games, the band would be limited to only 25 percent attendance, with band seniors scheduled to play the final game.

