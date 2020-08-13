OU football: Pride of Oklahoma participation limited to 25 percent per game for 2020

The Pride of Oklahoma will only have roughly a quarter of its members attend Oklahoma football home games this season due to COVID-19 precautions, a member of marching band told The Daily on Thursday.
Four different groups of roughly 80 members (out of over 300 total) will each be assigned one of Oklahoma's five home games, with seniors being reserved for OU's last home game of the season, against Baylor on Dec. 5.
For the first time since 1993, The Pride will not travel for away games this season. The university is expecting to allow only 25 percent of fans to attend home OU football games this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.