OU football: Pride of Oklahoma participation limited to 25 percent per game for 2020

  • Updated
Pride of Oklahoma

The Pride of Oklahoma plays before the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

The Pride of Oklahoma will only have roughly a quarter of its members attend Oklahoma football home games this season due to COVID-19 precautions, a member of marching band told The Daily on Thursday. 

Four different groups of roughly 80 members (out of over 300 total) will each be assigned one of Oklahoma's five home games, with seniors being reserved for OU's last home game of the season, against Baylor on Dec. 5.

For the first time since 1993, The Pride will not travel for away games this season. The university is expecting to allow only 25 percent of fans to attend home OU football games this season.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

