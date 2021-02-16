You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Health Physicians, Blue Cross Blue Shield webinar postponed amid inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
ouphysweb

OU Health Physicians advertises a Feb. 19 webinar concerning its ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield. 

A webinar detailing OU Health Physicians’ “ongoing” negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield has been rescheduled for noon Feb. 19 due to extreme winter weather.

According to an OU Health Physicians flyer, Senior Vice President and Provost of OU’s Health and Sciences Center Dr. Jason R. Sanders and Executive Dean of the OU College of Medicine and President of OU Physicians Dr. John Zubialde will be at the webinar to discuss the negotiations with BCBS.

In an interview with The Daily, political science professor and president of OU’s American Association of University Professors chapter Michael Givel said OU “ordinarily” does negotiation in “semi-secret” with “very few people on campus” knowing the details until they’re announced later.

“All of a sudden, a few weeks ago, we’re being told that the negotiations aren’t going so well,” Givel said. “By implication and telling everybody about this, (OU’s) trying to put pressure on the negotiations (with) Blue Cross Blue Shield.” 

If an agreement isn’t reached by Feb 28., OU employees and their family’s in-network access to care from their OU Physicians provider could potentially be affected upon the expiration of a 120-day transition period, according to a press release from the OU Physicians Executive Office. 

If both parties fail to negotiate, employees would be able to complete care with their OU Physicians providers while still receiving in-network benefits during the 120-day transition period beginning March 1 and ending Jun. 28, according to the press release.

Givel said if a negotiation isn’t reached, it will be a “significant problem” in terms of OU employees’ finances, citing the fact premiums have been “rising drastically.” 

According to a survey by Kaiser Family Foundation, family premiums on all employer-sponsored plans rose 55 percent from 2010 to an average of $21,342 in 2020. 

“This will be a significant cut, both in benefits and in wages for everybody on campus,” Givel said. “What’s OU going to do about that? That hasn't been answered.” 

Tags

Alexia Aston joined The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter. Alexia is a journalism major from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments