OU employees' medical insurance at risk of change, higher out-of-pocket costs

OU Physicians

OU Physicians logo.

 Via the OU Physicians website.

OU employees’ medical insurance could be affected if an agreement between OU Physicians and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma is not reached by Feb. 28. 

The lack of consensus surrounding negotiations with BCBSOK for over a year could cause OU employees and their family’s “in-network access to care” by their OU physicians provider to become out-of-network “upon expiration of a 120-day transition period,” according to a press release from the OU Physicians executive office. 

OU employees will be able to “complete care” with their OU Physicians providers “while receiving in-network benefits'' during a 120-day transition period if both parties fail to negotiate. The transition would begin March 1 and would expire Jun. 28.  

OU Physicians said in the release they expect BCBSOK to compensate OU Physicians at rates of payments “commensurate to market” and according to the value they bring “to the state and region.” Otherwise, OU employees' access to care will be considered out-of-network, resulting in an increase of out-of-pocket costs to receive care from OU Physicians. 

The negotiation could also affect OU Health’s medical care, including OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and OU Health Edmond Medical Center. 

“The above OU Health hospital facilities and services remain in network,” the release said. “However, care from an OU Physicians provider will be out-of-network, whether or not you receive the care in one of these hospital facilities or in a clinic.”

The release said OU employees can call OU Physicians or BCBSOK to maintain their in-network access to OU Physicians providers or to ask for “Continuity of Care Benefits from BCBSOK.” 

“We remain hopeful that negotiations will result in renewal without any interruption but are also concerned about the impending deadline on the existing contract,” the release said. “OU Physicians is committed to working with BCBSOK toward an agreement that benefits our patients, including our OU family.”

Marien López-Medina is an international student and United World Colleges alumna from Nicaragua. She is majoring in journalism with a minor in public and nonprofit administration and works as a news reporter for The Daily.

