You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU COVID-19 expert says some Oklahoma hospitals seeing ICU capacity challenges

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Dale Bratzler (copy)

Dr. Dale Bratzler wears a "Masking is a Must" button in his July 10 COVID-19 update.

 Image provided by OU Medicine

OU’s Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said the Stillwater Medical Center and some hospitals in the Oklahoma City area are now facing ICU capacity challenges due to COVID-19, according to an article from KFOR.

Bratzler said in the article ICU bed capacity in several hospitals has led to patient transfers to larger facilities.

“This past week, we saw a real uptick in the number of people in the hospital, particularly occupying ICU beds, and that’s been part of the big challenge,”  Bratzler said in the article. “So we’ve had a substantial number of patients in the hospital, particularly using the ICU beds. Right now in Oklahoma, there are more than 200 people with COVID-19 in an ICU bed.” 

In a Sept. 11 interview with The Daily, Bratzler warned that as flu season approaches, the combination of COVID-19 cases and rising flu cases could lead to area hospitals being “overwhelmed.”

"I don't want anyone to get flu and (COVID-19), and we know that co-infection is possible," Bratzler said. "And then secondly, we're approaching flu season, and the symptoms look a lot alike. We could completely overwhelm Goddard, hospitals, ERs and everyone else if we have a whole bunch of people coming in with influenza."

On Sept. 28, Norman Public Schools began its phased plan to return students to in-person instruction, starting with elementary schools. Bratzler told KFOR one of the reasons for the uptick in cases is likely the reopening of schools.

“There’s no question that reopening the schools has increased the number of cases in Oklahoma,” Bratzler said. “Those are often (in) areas that do not have mask policies and other things that might help protect some people. So for schools that are open, at the very least, I strongly encourage that they require masks in the schools to reduce the transmission of the virus.”

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments