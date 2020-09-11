OU Goddard Health Services to offer free flu shots to students, staff

Goddard Health Services is offering flu shots for OU students and employees starting next week.
According to the OU Health Center website, flu shots will take place by appointment only on Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma Memorial Union Ballroom and on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Couch and Walker’s storm shelters. Appointment scheduling will soon be available.
OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler, said in an interview with The Daily that he encourages all students to get their flu shots this year to help keep Goddard staff from being simultaneously overwhelmed by cases of COVID-19 and the flu.
"I don't want anyone to get flu and COVID, and we know that co-infection is possible," Bratzler said. "And then secondly, we're approaching flu season, and the symptoms look a lot alike. We could completely overwhelm Goddard, hospitals, ERs and everyone else if we have a whole bunch of people coming in with influenza."
Students with a valid OU student ID will be able to take the flu shot free of charge, while OU employees should bring their OU ID along with their OU Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance card.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a tweet that around 20 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed across the U.S. for the 2020-2021 flu season. According to the website, clinics are using Fluarix Quadrivalent Vaccines, which are thimerosal — a mercury-based preservative contained in multi-dose vials to prevent the growth of germs — and latex-free. Starting Oct. 1, high-dose and egg-free vaccines will be available at Goddard Health Services by scheduling an appointment.
The CDC Prevention and Control of Seasonal Influenza with Vaccines recommendations are now available on the OU Health Center website for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.