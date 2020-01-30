OU Board of Regents hears budget, audit update in committee meetings; discusses items for regular meeting

The OU Board of Regents met Thursday morning to hold public committee meetings ahead of its regular meeting, which began at 12 p.m.
The Finance and Audit Committee, the Norman Campus Committee and the Health Sciences Center Committee each met, discussing an audit schedule and the university's finances, along with potential increases to on-campus housing costs that will be discussed in the regular meeting.
I'm with the @oudaily at the Bird Library in OKC for the OU Board of Regents Special Meetings. Stay tuned for full coverage.— em (@emmarileydavis) January 30, 2020
Kyle Harper: Over the past five years, enrollment has grown. The University is requesting a fee increase to maintain their budget in order to maintain small classes and high quality experiences.— em (@emmarileydavis) January 30, 2020
Harroz is moving to adress Agenda No. 3, which addresses the 3 percent increase to the student housing and food rate.— em (@emmarileydavis) January 30, 2020
Follow along on Twitter for live coverage of the regular meeting:
hey all, I'm here covering my *first ever* OU Board of Regents regular meeting at the Robert M. Bird Health Sciences Library. follow along here for more live updates.— ari??? ari!!! (@arriifife) January 30, 2020
The Thursday meetings followed an executive session Wednesday that lasted from 9 a.m. until 5:20 p.m.
