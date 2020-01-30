You are the owner of this article.
OU Board of Regents hears budget, audit update in committee meetings; discusses items for regular meeting

OU Board of Regents (copy)

Vice President for University Governance Chris Purcell, Regent Leslie Rainbolt, interim OU President Joseph Harroz and Regent Gary Pierson during the Dec. 2, 2019, OU Board of Regents meeting.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The OU Board of Regents met Thursday morning to hold public committee meetings ahead of its regular meeting, which began at 12 p.m.

The Finance and Audit Committee, the Norman Campus Committee and the Health Sciences Center Committee each met, discussing an audit schedule and the university's finances, along with potential increases to on-campus housing costs that will be discussed in the regular meeting.

Follow along on Twitter for live coverage of the regular meeting:

The Thursday meetings followed an executive session Wednesday that lasted from 9 a.m. until 5:20 p.m.

