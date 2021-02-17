Justice for Julius to host rally, present Pardon and Parole Board with signed petitions

Justice for Julius supporters are hosting a rally and march to bring signed petitions for Julius Jones’ release 12 to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 to the Pardon and Parole Board.
According to a recent Twitter post, Justice for Julius will hold a rally where Jones’ supporters will walk from Wesley United Methodist Church to the Pardon and Parole Board offices. The post said supporters will deliver a petition to the board with over six million signatures requesting Jones’ freedom.
Online advocate and supporter from Justice for Julius, Malissa Hurry, said the rally will feature several speakers as well as a gospel choir.
“There are a lot of members of Julius's coalition that are in the area, Hurry said. “And I see an awful lot of them plan to be there. And it's not just coalition members, we hope that other members of the area and other residents of Oklahoma will show up as well.”
Jones, a former OU student, was the number one suspect in the death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell in 1999, though there was never conclusive evidence connecting him to the crime. Jones amassed millions of supporters in his plea for innocence over the 19 years since being convicted of murder in the first degree and sentenced to death, including Kim Kardashian West.
Oklahoma’s Attorney General Mike Hunter claimed Jones is guilty and the facts of his case were manipulated last year. Jones’ lawyer, Dale Baich, criticized Hunter, saying new evidence on the case and Jones’ own character proves his innocence.
A separate Twitter post from the Justice for Julius account said Jones’ last chance to experience freedom could come from a commutation hearing granted by the Pardon and Parole Board. Without the commutation hearing, Jones will receive the death penalty.
“Julius is not somebody who people think of (when describing) people on death row,” Hurry said. “(He) is intelligent, he's compassionate and he deserves to be out of prison after spending 21 years there.”
