'Stuck in the past': Julius Jones lawyer criticizes Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter

One of Julius Jones's lawyers condemned Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's claims made in a Monday press conference that Jones is guilty of murder and the facts of his case are being manipulated.
Jones, a former OU student, is on death row for the 1999 killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.
During the press conference, Hunter said advocacy for Jones from the public is misguided and misleading.
Hunter also maintained Jones’ guilt and said nothing can change that.
Dale Baich, an assistant federal public defender for the District of Arizona’s Capital Habeus Unit, criticized Hunter in an email to The Daily for looking back to Jones’s trial instead of acknowledging what went wrong during the trial as well as new evidence that has been presented.
“He should be looking forward rather than be stuck in the past and use all means to try to uphold a wrongful conviction,” Baich said in the email.
Baich also criticized Hunter for portraying Jones as a violent criminal, citing that Jones has admitted to several non-violent thefts that he regrets.
Hunter said after being charged with Howell’s murder, Jones plead guilty to robbery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. Hunter also mentioned other “brushes with the law” including armed robbery and carjacking.
“Prior to his arrest for the murder of Paul Howell, Julius never committed or had been charged with a violent crime,” Baich said in the email. “... If the state truly believed that Julius committed these crimes, it should have charged him back then, (taken) him to trial, and (proven) its case in court. These are the same allegations of uncharged, and unproved conduct that the prosecution paraded before Julius’s jury twenty years ago and brings up again now. There is nothing new here.”
Baich also accused Hunter of contributing to the character assassination of victims of systemic racism.
“This resembles the all-too-familiar pattern of state actors disparaging the characters of Black victims of systemic racism and inequality to detract from … what happened to them,” Baich said in the email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.