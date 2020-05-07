You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
alert

Head of OU Title IX Office Bobby Mason resigned in April, regents agenda shows

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bobby Mason

Bobby Mason, Title IX Coordinator and University Equal Opportunity Officer, poses for a photo Aug. 8.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

OU's Title IX coordinator Bobby Mason resigned from his position on April 6, according to the agenda for the upcoming Board of Regents meeting

Mason has accepted a position as Texas State University's first ever chief compliance officer, according to Texas State's student newspaper. Mason had worked with the university for over 13 years, and he had served as Title IX coordinator and institutional equity officer since 2015. Before that, Mason had served as OU's Office of Compliance director since 2007. 

OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said mason would continue working with the university while a new Title IX coordinator is hired. 

"Mr. Mason accepted a compliance position at a university in Texas," Keith said. "He has graciously agreed to continue assisting OU during a transitional period as the University searches for his replacement."

Before his resignation, Mason was the head of the Office of Institutional Equity, which is tasked with addressing gender discrimination on campus, as well as OU's Title IX office, which handles sexual misconduct and harassment claims. 

The Title IX Office has been criticized in recent years under Mason's leadership over the office's response to issues of sexual misconduct on campus. The Daily has reported on multiple instances in which OU students who made claims to Title IX felt as though they were not fully informed on the investigation as it progressed. 

In September 2019, the university announced the Title IX office would be making a number of changes as a result of Mason's recommendations to interim President Joseph Harroz to improve the office's ability to handle claims of discrimination and sexual misconduct.

Though Mason's resignation became effective on April 6, according to the May Board of Regents meeting agenda, the university did not make a public announcement of his departure until May 7. 

Keith said Faustina Layne will serve as interim institutional equity officer and Title IX coordinator while Mason's replacement is found. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments