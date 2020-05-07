OU Board of Regents to consider action on university presidency, other personnel items at May meeting

The OU Board of Regents will discuss potential action “concerning the hiring and employment of the president of the University of Oklahoma,” among other things, at its May meeting.
The meeting was rescheduled to occur one day later than it was originally scheduled, and it will take place at noon on Friday, May 8.
The agenda states there will be discussion of interim OU President Joseph Harroz’s performance, along with potential action concerning the employment of the OU president, and an executive session may be proposed for this item.
The regents’ policy manual states that “any process leading to that selection is the prerogative of the particular board in office at the time the selection process is to be initiated,” and it suggests that administrative search committees make recommendations concerning candidates. However, the policy manual also states the board is not “bound by nor limited to nominations and recommendations of administrative search committees.”
The university has yet to form a search committee publicly. Its announcement selecting Harroz as interim president in May 2019 stated that Harroz would serve a term of at least 15 months, and that the search for the next permanent OU president would “commence at that time.”
According to the agenda, the meeting will also discuss campus improvement projects, personnel actions and property sales.
Included in the personnel actions is the appointment of Jane Irungu, former interim vice president for Diversity and Inclusion, as associate provost of Inclusive Faculty Excellence, with a salary increase from $105,575 to $145,000, according to the agenda.
According to the agenda, equal opportunity officer and Title IX coordinator Bobby Mason has also resigned, effective April 6.
Pending approval by the regents, Mackenzie Dilbeck will also serve as the vice president for Marketing and Communications and as chief communications officer after holding the position in an interim capacity since October, according to a university email from Harroz. Dilbeck will receive a salary of $235,000, an increase from her previous salary of $145,000, according to the agenda.
The regents will discuss the sale of the Phi Kappa Psi property on 720 Elm Ave., as the agenda states the property is “not economical to operate and maintain and does not provide other benefits.” According to the agenda, the property is being leased to the fraternity at $1 per month, and it “creates potential liability for the university.”
The regents will also discuss the potential sale of property near Boyd House and University parking lots in Norman. A boutique hotel is being constructed on University Boulevard, and in discussions between the developer and the nearby First Presbyterian Church, a portion of property was discovered to be owned by the university. The agenda states selling this property will not impact student, faculty or staff parking.
The regents may also enter a proposed executive session concerning possible discussion of financial investigations, personnel claims and filed litigation claims, among other things, according to the agenda.
