Norman 2nd Friday Art Walk provides things to do downtown for Valentine's Day

Norman's February Art Walk will feature Valentine's Day-themed treats, art exhibits, a murder mystery show, a reception for art by OU staff and more.
The Norman Arts Council's 2nd Friday Art Walk offers a free arts event for the community every month from 6–9 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Norman.
For those without Valentine's Day plans, here's a list of events to look for on Main Street:
Unique events
Staff from OU's Fine Arts library will host the opening reception "Getting to Know Us," featuring artworks by members of staff Jessica Bellamy, School of Dance program assistant; Sara Huber, acquisitions librarian; Brianna Narr, acquisitions librarian; Amanda Boehm-Garcia, Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art director of learning and engagement; and Sharon Burchett, School of Visual Arts assistant to the director of the Russell Center. The reception will run from 5–7 p.m. in the lower level of Catlett Music Center, Room 020.
Sooner Theatre will host "'Fun'draising Dinner and Show, Death at Rehab: A Murderous Mystery Tour." The show is an annual fundraiser to support the theater's programs, and is open to adults only. Tickets cost $75 per person and must be reserved by calling 405-321-9600. Food is provided by Benvenuti's Ristorante.
Valentine's Day treats
Gallery 123 will feature valentine-themed gifts and crafts including jewelry, acrylic and oil paintings, sculptures and hand-made stuffed llamas and yetis.
Resonator Institute will host "Cat Castle: Love Letters to Everyone," an event with live T-shirt printing of the limited show-themed design.
Live exhibits and music
The Depot Gallery will host a reception from 6–9 p.m. for "A Thin Place," a surrealist photography exhibit and live interview with Lauren Midgley, as well as a mini concert with Gunter Hammett.
Sergio's Italian Bistro will feature a Valentine's Day contemporary jazz performance by Maurice Johnson from 7:30–9:30 p.m.
MAINSITE Contemporary Art will host the opening reception of Norman Arts Council's latest art exhibit, "40 Over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma." The exhibit features work from forty female artists over the age of 40.
STASH will return with its pop-up shop Flower Power Market from 6–9:30 p.m. The event will feature a live DJ, alcoholic beverages, handmade art and housewares, and the shop's monthly featured artist, Debby Kaspari, a Norman-based artist and illustrator and member of Rubiel Studios.
