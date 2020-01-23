MAINSITE exhibit to feature 40 Oklahoma women's artwork in '40 over 40,' starting Valentine's Day

A new exhibition featuring artwork by Oklahoma women is coming to MAINSITE Contemporary Art on Valentine’s Day.
“40 Over 40: Women Artists of Oklahoma” will celebrate the talent of women over the age of 40 in MAINSITE’s latest exhibition.
“(We are) just trying to celebrate as many different types of artists as possible, and I think sometimes women are overlooked in art, and people over a certain age are overlooked,” said Joshua Boydston, associate director of the Norman Arts Council.
The council sought open submissions from women who were born in or live in Oklahoma and received 88, Boydston said, and the council selected 40 women to feature in the exhibit.
“We just wanted to have this exhibition to collect all this talent — talented women over 40 making art across the state and get them all into the same room and really let people discover the wealth of talent,” Boydston said.
February Art Walk is on Valentine’s Day! 💘Make plans to see the opening of the latest @MAINSITEArt exhibition while you are there! https://t.co/7ndpJycndG— 2nd Friday Norman (@2ndFridayNorman) January 21, 2020
The exhibit will run from Feb. 14 through March 13 at MAINSITE Contemporary Art on 122 E. Main St., with an opening reception from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14 as part of the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk. The closing reception will be from 6 to 10 p.m. March 13.
