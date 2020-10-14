You are the owner of this article.
OU COVID-19 dashboard update: Oklahoma City reports no ICU beds available

OU updated its COVID-19 dashboard to reflect five new positive cases on Oct. 12 and provide updated statistics on community self-isolations.

According to the dashboard, Goddard Health Services recorded two positive test results on Oct. 12. On the same day, OU Medicine conducted 54 tests of on-campus housing residents and recorded three positive results.

Of the 374 members of the OU community in self-isolation or quarantine on campus as of Oct. 13, 39 were staff, 19 were faculty, and the remaining 316 were students. Of those in isolation, 184 are the result of exposure to someone who tested positive, 87 are due to a positive test, 48 are from symptoms, and 55 are from household exposure.

Six more community members have entered self-isolation due to a positive test result since the previous update.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,309 new cases on Oct. 13., bringing the state’s total to 101,493. Of the new cases, Cleveland County accounted for 91, while Norman recorded 26 new positives.

On the morning of Oct. 13, an executive in the Central Oklahoma Regional Health System said there were no ICU beds available in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City Council voted to extend the city’s mask mandate to at least Dec. 7.

The OU Daily dashboard provides updated data for OU, Norman and Cleveland County daily.

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

