You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 346 community members in self-isolation, quarantine

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Mask w/ black background (copy)

Display of OU mask 

 Image by Megan Foisy

The OU COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to include that Goddard Health Services and OU Medicine testing data up to Oct. 9.

According to the dashboard, there have been 16 new positive cases since Oct. 7. Goddard administered 51 tests on Oct. 7 and 9.80 percent of those were positive, while OU Medicine conducted 55 tests of on-campus housing residents with 3 positive cases. 

On Oct. 8, OU Medicine conducted 48 tests and recorded one positive result. Goddard tested 85 community members and again saw five positive results. According to data from Oct. 9 , Goddard conducted 51 tests and recorded two positive cases, while OU Medicine conducted 25 with no positives.

According to the dashboard, 346 community members are in self-isolation or quarantine housing as of Oct. 11, an increase of one person since Oct. 7. Of those in isolation or quarantine, 298 346 are students, 31 are staff members, and 17 are faculty.

According to the dashboard, of the 346 in isolation or quarantine housing, 152 are due to COVID-19 exposure, 81 are from positive test results — an increase of 17 such cases since Oct. 7. Of the remainder, 61 are due to household exposure and 52 are experiencing symptoms. 

As of Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 797 new positive cases, Cleveland County reported 77 new cases, and Norman reported 45 new cases. 

The OU Daily dashboard below provides updated COVID-19 data from OU, Norman and Cleveland County daily.

 

 

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments