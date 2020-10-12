OU COVID-19 dashboard update: 346 community members in self-isolation, quarantine

The OU COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to include that Goddard Health Services and OU Medicine testing data up to Oct. 9.
According to the dashboard, there have been 16 new positive cases since Oct. 7. Goddard administered 51 tests on Oct. 7 and 9.80 percent of those were positive, while OU Medicine conducted 55 tests of on-campus housing residents with 3 positive cases.
On Oct. 8, OU Medicine conducted 48 tests and recorded one positive result. Goddard tested 85 community members and again saw five positive results. According to data from Oct. 9 , Goddard conducted 51 tests and recorded two positive cases, while OU Medicine conducted 25 with no positives.
According to the dashboard, 346 community members are in self-isolation or quarantine housing as of Oct. 11, an increase of one person since Oct. 7. Of those in isolation or quarantine, 298 346 are students, 31 are staff members, and 17 are faculty.
According to the dashboard, of the 346 in isolation or quarantine housing, 152 are due to COVID-19 exposure, 81 are from positive test results — an increase of 17 such cases since Oct. 7. Of the remainder, 61 are due to household exposure and 52 are experiencing symptoms.
As of Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 797 new positive cases, Cleveland County reported 77 new cases, and Norman reported 45 new cases.
The OU Daily dashboard below provides updated COVID-19 data from OU, Norman and Cleveland County daily.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.