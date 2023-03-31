'You have to be consistent': OU baseball shuts out No. 7 Stanford 2-0 after blowout loss in game 1 of series

The game of baseball doesn’t have a memory.
After falling 23-11 to No. 7 Stanford on Thursday, Oklahoma’s worst loss of the season, it turned around 24 hours later and struck back.
To the fans at L. Dale Mitchell Park, it looked as if a completely different Sooner squad emerged on the field on Friday, but OU coach Skip Johnson says when the aspects of the game don’t change it leads to success.
“We’re going to do the same things no matter what,” Johnson said after Oklahoma’s (14-13) 2-0 victory over the Cardinal (17-6) on Friday. “That’s the thing about baseball, you have to be consistent in your routines.”
Although the team’s habits may not differ game to game, Oklahoma’s bullpen looked completely revitalized during game two of the series..
Lamar transfer pitcher Braxton Douthit allowed no runs, three hits and six walks in six innings, while also tossing six strikeouts. Juniors Carter Campbell, Carson Pierce and Carson Atwood also helped close out the shutout victory.
Despite OU’s success on the mound, Johnson credits the team’s win to the leadership shown behind the plate.
Fifth-year utility player Diego Muniz hasn’t seen much playing time at catcher this season due to freshman Easton Carmichael’s steady spot in the starting lineup but Muniz demonstrated his veteran status on Friday.
“I thought Diego did a great job of settling those guys down,” Johnson said. “A lot of times when you are out there on the mound, you feel like you’re on an island by yourself, but this guy is behind you, and he’s talking to you.
“I think those things are vital to a team and vital to a pitching staff.”
An RBI from sophomore center fielder John Spikerman scored junior shortstop Anthony Mackenzie in the first but OU didn’t score again until the sixth inning. Junior right fielder Bryce Madron launched a home run into right field and helped the Sooners secure the series tie.
See ya later, ball 👋@Bryce_madron with the solo 💣 and the Sooners are up 2-0! pic.twitter.com/zjlmC0ngIa— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) April 1, 2023
Madron, who finished the night 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI, has found recent offensive success and has obtained a batting average of .245 — his highest of the season. There was a slight transition for Madron after transferring from Cowley Junior College, however, Johnson acknowledges he has put in the hours to get to where he is at.
“It’s a game of opportunity really, but you can fail a lot in hitting,” Johnson said. “So, I think the big difference for him, is he’s worked extremely hard to get what he has done, and he’s kind of reaping the benefits.”
Following its blowout loss on Thursday, Johnson knows how much Friday’s win can fuel his team to continue to move forward no matter what happens.
“You just gotta keep playing the game,” Johnson said. “It’s a crazy game. That’s what is awesome about baseball.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
