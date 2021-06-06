You are the owner of this article.
Women's College World Series: Sooners defeat James Madison 6-3; one win away from national championship

Tiare Jennings

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings during the Women’s College World Series semifinal game against James Madison on June 6.

 Edward Realli/The Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY — No. 1 Oklahoma (53-3, 16-1 Big 12) defeated James Madison (41-3, 17-1 CAA) 6-3 in the first game of the Women’s College World Series semifinals on Saturday. 

With the win, OU moves a game closer to the national championship series. The Sooners have won three games following a loss to the Dukes in their first game of the WCWS on Thursday.

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings led things off with a home run in the first inning to get OU on the board early. Oklahoma then plated another run in the second after a sacrifice fly from senior infielder Jana Johns. 

Then in the fourth inning, senior Nicole Mendes hit a triple to center field that scored sophomore Mackenzie Donihoo. The Sooners had hits from Jennings, Mendes, Donihoo, junior Grace Lyons, sophomore Kinzie Hansen and sophomore Rylie Boone. 

Senior Shannon Saile started her second game against James Madison of the tournament. She pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowed six hits and gave up three runs on a home run from JMU shortstop Sara Jubas in the fourth inning before being relieved by freshman Nicole May.

May pitched three and one-thirds innings, allowed two hit with no runs and struck out six batters.

NFCA Second Team All-American Odicci Alexander pitched her third game of the WCWS and second against OU. The Sooners scored six runs off her after scoring a season-low three on Thursday.

Boone led off the seventh inning with a pinch-hit bunt single to give the Sooners a base runner with no outs. Then, Jennings came up with a RBI double to break the 3-3 tie and give OU the lead. 

Then, Hansen delivered a two-run home run to extend OU's lead to three runs. 

The Sooners play James Madison at 6 p.m. on Sunday for a spot in the national championship against the winner of Florida State-Alabama.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

