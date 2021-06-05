Women’s College World Series: OU overcomes UCLA, advances to rematch James Madison for spot in national championship

No.1 Oklahoma (52-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated No. 2 UCLA (47-7, 19-2 Pac 12), 10-3, in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Saturday.
After a rain delay pushed the game’s start time from 6 p.m. to 8:17 p.m., freshman Nicole May started for the Sooners and went two innings. She allowed six hits, three runs and one walk while tallying one strikeout.
After May’s shaky start, redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez came in for her in the top of the third inning. Juarez ended the night after allowing three hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.
Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen led the Sooners with three RBIs each on the day. OU had 11 total hits and 10 RBIs in the game.
In the Bruins’ last outing, they failed to put up a baserunner against Alabama as Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Foutz pitched the fifth ever perfect game in WCWS history. UCLA didn’t need long to break that streak, as pitcher Rachel Garcia singled in the Bruins’ third at-bat. However, the Sooners still held UCLA scoreless as the top of the inning came to a close.
The Bruins responded with a 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the first, which was followed by a ground out by Hansen. UCLA then managed to put runners on second and third in the top of the second, but the Sooners held on to keep the game scoreless.
The first score of the night finally came when Gracia crushed a three-run homer for the Bruins in the top of the third. UCLA managed to get runners in scoring position once more, but a newly entered Juarez managed to prevent further damage for OU.
In the bottom of the third, NFCA Player of the Year and senior utility Jocelyn Alo responded for the Sooners with a triple to bring redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes home. A Hansen single soon brought Alo in, making it 3-2 in favor of the Bruins. OU then managed to load the bases after a single from freshman utility Jayda Coleman and infielder Grace Lyons was HPB, but UCLA escaped the inning with its lead intact.
After holding the Bruins scoreless in the top of the fourth, a double from freshman infielder Tiare Jennings brought in two runs for the Sooners, giving them a 4-3 lead — their first of the night. The fifth inning saw UCLA load the bases itself, but this time OU managed to get out of the inning without surrendering a score.
The Sooners added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth with a home run from sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo, and the Bruins couldn’t answer back in their next at-bat. Entering the bottom of the sixth up 5-3, OU put up three more runs on three RBIs before a two-run homer from Donihoo made it 10-3 Oklahoma.
UCLA couldn’t respond in the seventh, ending the game.
With the win, Oklahoma will face James Madison at noon on June 6. The Sooners and Dukes previously met in the opening game of the WCWS, where JMU upset OU, 4-3, in eight innings.
