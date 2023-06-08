WATCH: Jayda Coleman robs home run in 3rd inning of WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Center fielder Jayda Coleman jumped well over the center field fence to rob a home run in the third inning of Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series.
With runners on first and second and one out in the third, Florida State infielder Kalei Harding elevated the first pitch she saw to the 220-foot center field wall. Coleman back-tracked towards the wall before leaping to save three runs and keep the game scoreless.
JAYDA COLEMAN ROB JOB! 🗣️ @jaydac00#WCWS #SCtop10 x 🎥 ESPN / @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/C1Nf6rLqdL— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2023
The catch drew attention from OU head football coach Brent Venables.
Better BallSkillz than @Billy2Bowman ☝🏾🥎>🏈 pic.twitter.com/HPSnSS96qI— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) June 9, 2023
Coleman is batting .417 on the season with a team-high 17 home runs.
