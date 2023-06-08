 Skip to main content
WATCH: Jayda Coleman robs home run in 3rd inning of WCWS finals

Jayda Coleman

Junior outfielder Jayda Coleman during the WCWS champion series against Florida State on June 8.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Center fielder Jayda Coleman jumped well over the center field fence to rob a home run in the third inning of Game 2 of the Women's College World Series championship series.

With runners on first and second and one out in the third, Florida State infielder Kalei Harding elevated the first pitch she saw to the 220-foot center field wall. Coleman back-tracked towards the wall before leaping to save three runs and keep the game scoreless.

The catch drew attention from OU head football coach Brent Venables.

Coleman is batting .417 on the season with a team-high 17 home runs.

sports editor

Louis Raser is the OU Daily's summer sports editor and covers OU softball. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.

