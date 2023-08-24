The Bowen brothers are back together.
After playing with each other at Denton Guyer High School, the duo will be reunited as 2024 three-star cornerback Eli Bowen, brother of Sooners' freshman safety Peyton Bowen, picked OU over Texas on Thursday.
Eli, 5-foot-8 and 170 pounds, is ranked the No. 47 cornerback nationally and the No. 78 overall player in Texas, according to On3's Industry ranking. He took his official visit to Norman on June 9.
OU's 2024 class now ranks No. 16 in On3's team ranking, between USC (15) and Texas (17).