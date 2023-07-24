Sooners land commitment from 2024 3-star offensive lineman Eugene Brooks

2024 three-star offensive lineman Eugene Brooks announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Im home 🏠📍 @OU_Football @OU_CoachB @DeMarcoMurray @SierraCanyonFB @bruce_bible @On3sports @GregBiggins @adamgorney @DemetricDWarren @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/F0Ia3a6oEA— eugene L. brookss IV (@eugenebrooksss) July 25, 2023
Brooks is listed as a three-star by On3 and 247Sports and four-star by Rivals. Rivals also has him ranked as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024.
Brooks attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. He chose the Sooners over offers from Texas, Georgia, USC and more.
OU has landed 17 commitments from the 2024 class and two offensive lineman from the cycle.