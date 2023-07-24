 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sooners land commitment from 2024 3-star offensive lineman Eugene Brooks

OU football helmet

OU football helmet during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

2024 three-star offensive lineman Eugene Brooks announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Tuesday.

Brooks is listed as a three-star by On3 and 247Sports and four-star by Rivals. Rivals also has him ranked as the No. 12 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2024.

Brooks attends Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California. He chose the Sooners over offers from Texas, Georgia, USC and more.

OU has landed 17 commitments from the 2024 class and two offensive lineman from the cycle.

Newsletters

Tags

Support our independent local journalism

Robust news organizations like ours generate civic good that informs, improves and inspires communities. For those invested in OU and Norman, OU Daily uniquely has:

• Free independent local journalism that's routinely honored at collegiate, state and national levels

• The city's largest reporting staff largely drawn from one of the nation's top journalism colleges

• A veteran advising staff with a mission to build on our legacy as a launching pad for media professionals

Whether in a one-time donation or a recurring pledge, please CONTRIBUTE TO OUR MISSION.